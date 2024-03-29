Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $38.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

