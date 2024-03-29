HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

HireRight Price Performance

HireRight stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

