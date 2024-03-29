Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $9.50 at DA Davidson

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:HLF opened at $10.05 on Monday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

