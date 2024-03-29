Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 129,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

