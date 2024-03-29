HC Wainwright Comments on Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.
