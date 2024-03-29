Insider Buying: Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Acquires £2,450 in Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,450 ($3,096.17).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Stephen Walker purchased 17,500 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,653.86).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Stock Performance

OHT opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86. The company has a market capitalization of £18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -483.33. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.34).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Company Profile

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed conversion efficiency and reduce mortality in growing and laying birds; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or antibiotics, and low-ZnO; Aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to improve gut health.

