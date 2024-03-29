Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $1,502,288.73 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total value of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,704.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $989.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $255.45 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,631,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

