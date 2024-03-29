iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

