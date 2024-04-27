Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$461.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

