Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Ascot Resources Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of AOT opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$461.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
