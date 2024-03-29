LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 169,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $31,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

