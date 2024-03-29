Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

