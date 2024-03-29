Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
