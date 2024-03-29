Litecoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.02 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.48 million and $7.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,835,247 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,825,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00563159 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
