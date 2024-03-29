Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,180 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BBUS opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.