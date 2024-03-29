Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 5,431 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

