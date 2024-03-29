MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 7604600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £791,550.00, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.41.

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

