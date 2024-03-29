23,153 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. 26,829,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,563,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

