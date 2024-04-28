Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

