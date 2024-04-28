Darrow Company Inc. Buys Shares of 87,806 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 530,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

