Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.90

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55), with a volume of 1203085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.72 ($0.55).

The stock has a market cap of £261.15 million, a PE ratio of 198.45, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

In other news, insider Nikolay Kladiev purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £952.45 ($1,203.65). Company insiders own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

