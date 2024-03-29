Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 214997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.81).

Serabi Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of £51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.29.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

