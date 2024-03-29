Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Price Performance

UA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 3,589,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,859. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

