Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
