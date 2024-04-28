Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

