Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

CSTM stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 517,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 464.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellium by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 504,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

