Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
