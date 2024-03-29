Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

NIO opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.94. NIO has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $37,918,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

