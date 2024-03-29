North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

