NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

