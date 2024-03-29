O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,128.88 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $821.61 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,069.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $988.83. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

