Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 6.22% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

