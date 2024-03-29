Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 3,717 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

