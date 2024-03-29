Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $36.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

