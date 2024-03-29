PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $1,565,442. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

