Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Green Plains Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $13,967,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $10,444,000.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

