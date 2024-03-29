Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Lifted by Zacks Research

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OII. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,180,000 after purchasing an additional 246,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

