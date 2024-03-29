Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.