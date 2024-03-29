Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015882 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,283.70 or 1.00063115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00141239 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

