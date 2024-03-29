Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 7% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $147.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,696,762,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,676,173,381 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

