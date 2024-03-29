Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $724,000 Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 75,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 91,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 77,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,214. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

