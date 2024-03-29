Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.85. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.