Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

