SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.59. 828,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,638. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

