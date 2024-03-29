SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.