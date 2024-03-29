Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Rises By 56.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of AIMFF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Aimia has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.