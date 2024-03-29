Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Rises By 56.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of AIMFF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Aimia has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.84.
About Aimia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.