StockNews.com Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Sell

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $903.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

