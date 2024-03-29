Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $22,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 1,009,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

