Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,098 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

