TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 872 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,666. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

