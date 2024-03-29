Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

