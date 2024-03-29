Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.