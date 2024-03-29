Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

UMGP remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

