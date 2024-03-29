Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
UMGP remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.47.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
